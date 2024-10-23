Eversource monitoring power lines, equipment as firefighters battle Hawthorne Fire

Eversource is monitoring electric transmission lines and equipment near the scene of the massive Hawthorne Fire that started in Berlin on Monday night and has burned 87 acres in Berlin and Meriden.

The fire started on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin on Monday night and tragedy struck on Tuesday evening when a Wethersfield firefighter who was responding to the fire died when a vehicle several firefighters were in rolled over on a trail.

Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr., 66, was working to contain the massive brush fire when the crash happened.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined that he died of blunt impact injury of the head and neck and his death was ruled an accident.

Eversource said it is assessing any possible damage and doing aerial surveys on three of its high-voltage power lines around a mile and a half from where the fire is believed to have started.

They said they have not identified any issues with any electric equipment in the area and no associated power outages have been reported.

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and respond immediately to any problems that may arise and support local and state public safety crews.

“This large brush fire is in close proximity to our transmission lines, which are the backbone of the regional electric grid, and with winds expected to pick up, we’re not taking any chances,” Eversource president of electric operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said in a statement. “We have plans in place to quickly redirect power to other lines to minimize any disruption to our customers and we’re maintaining close communication with the Governor’s office, DEEP and local partners at Berlin fire and police regarding the fire and any potential impact it could have on the electric system. Our team on the ground is also ready to assist emergency responders in any way we can.”