Everton to Offer Soccer Schools in Connecticut This Summer

Young soccer players across Connecticut will get the opportunity to attend a series of soccer camps this summer run by English Premier League club, Everton.

The English Premier League team will be sending coaches to Connecticut in July and August.

The camps will be run in Ellington, Harwinton, Mansfield Center, Old Saybrook, Southington, and Pawcatuck and will be open to boys and girls aged 5 to 18 years old.

Children of all abilities will be able to attend, with camps designed for all levels and ages. Everton’s goal for each soccer school is to teach players how to develop their skills and learn about the value of teamwork in a fun and supportive environment, according to a release from the club.

Everton is one of the original Premier League teams and is the former club of the U.S. Men's National Team's former star goalkeeper, Tim Howard.

"I know first-hand about the passion and professionalism of Everton coaches and the incredible work the Club does for its people and its community, and I'm so excited to see that work now come to the USA,” Howard said in a press release. “I truly believe this will be the start of a hugely successful project for Everton in North America and beyond for years to come."

Everton will offer multiple camps for different levels of experience: a fun-focused Junior Toffees Camp for ages 5 to 7-year-olds, a Community Camp which focuses on developing skills as well as an Advanced Camp, both of which are age-tailored for 8-10, 11-14 or 15-18-year-olds.

This is not the first time Everton has shared their knowledge of the game, as they launched the Everton International Affiliate Programme (EIAAP) in June 2020. Last year, EIAAP initiative was delivered virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a football club, we are incredibly excited to be expanding our soccer schools in Connecticut as well as across the Northeast, Midwest, Texas and Pennsylvania this summer,” said Paddy Byrne, Technical Lead for Everton International Academy in a press release.

“Our fully-qualified and experienced coaches will be able to offer a fun and engaging Everton experience for thousands of youngsters, who will gain access to not only top-level coaching but elite-level knowledge of what it takes to make it as a Premier League footballer.”

Pricing for each camp will be determined on duration an location, with the Junior Toffee's Camp priced at $95-$150, Community Camps for $150-$300 and Advanced Camps at $180-$400.

To learn more about the different locations, dates, and tiers of camps – or to register your child’s place at an Everton Soccer School, click here.