Pat Rose, a former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, was held on $100,000 cash bail Thursday in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted and raped a young relative starting from when she was 7 years old.

Rose hid his face during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court after he was arrested on child sex charges earlier this week. The retired Boston police officer is facing nine charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The victim, now 14, says the assaults continued until she turned 12. Rose allegedly touched her inappropriately and asked her to perform sexual acts on him in his West Roxbury home.

State police are conducting the investigation because of Rose’s history with the Boston Police Department. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office said they are looking for other victims.

Rose is due back in court next month.

A representative for the Police Patrolmen's Association president didn't have a statement in response to the arrest, noting Rose was retired and no longer associated with the organization.

Boston police didn't have a comment when reached by NBC10 Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement he was “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

