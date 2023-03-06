Ex-New Fairfield School Cafeteria Worker Sent Teen Unsolicited Videos, Photos: Warrant

A former New Fairfield school cafeteria worker who is accused of sexually assaulting a teen sent him inappropriate and unsolicited videos and photos on Snapchat and drove to a party he was at for sexual relations, according to the arrest warrant application.

Police began the investigation into 31-year-old Andie Paige Rosafort, of New Fairfield, on Jan. 17 when administrators at New Fairfield High School contacted them to report possible inappropriate behavior between an employee and a teenage student, according to police.

Days earlier, a child who attended a gathering with friends told a parent that one of the friends left the gathering for a while, was behaving strange when he returned, and the student later learned that the friend left the party to meet up with a woman and have sex, according to the arrest warrant application.

The victim told investigators that Rosaford had been the lunch lady at the middle school and he added her on SnapChat, according to the arrest warrant application.

The conversation on social media started over the summer of 2022 when they communicated on SnapChat. In September, Rosafort sent the 14-year-old a message saying, You wanna see something," then sent a nude photo, according to the arrest warrant application.

Surprised by it, he responded, asking her if she meant to send it to him, and she sent another, according to the arrest warrant application.

Rosafort also asked the teen for inappropriate nude photos, according to the arrest warrant application.

Then, on Jan. 13, the teen was with friends when Rosafort messaged him, asking to meet to have sex and she drove to the friend’s house to pick him up, the arrest warrant application says.

Rosafort drove a short distance away where they had contact of a sexual nature, according to police, and the teen felt uncomfortable, got out of the vehicle, and returned to the gathering.

During the investigation, detectives examined the phones of the teen and Rosafort and discovered photos and videos that matched what the student had described, according to police.

Most of the time, the photos and sexually explicit videos Rosafort sent were unsolicited, and showed her nude or in lingerie, according to the arrest warrant application.

Rosafort was charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor.

She pleaded not guilty and is due in court on March 23.

School Superintendent Ken Craw said that Rosaford was no longer employed by the school district as of Jan. 18.