EXCLUSIVE: City Councilman Nick Lebron Enters Hartford Mayoral Race

Nick Lebron says he’s ready to lead the city he’s called home his entire life.

“I am a success story and a product of Hartford and I have a success plan for Hartford’s future," Lebron said.

Lebron becomes the second candidate to announce he’s running for Hartford mayor after Luke Bronin announced he will not seek a third term.

Lebron is a Hartford High, Capital Community College and Trinity College graduate who grew up primarily in Hartford’s West End.

He says his roots as a Hartford native make him uniquely positioned to help move all the city’s residents forward.

“There were opportunities for me to leave, but because of my deep love and rootedness here to the city, I chose to stay and I think that that’s important for someone who anticipates to be the leader of the city. To know the fabric of the city, to know the culture of the city, to have a unique lens that only Hartford folks can know," Lebron said.

Serving on the council since 2020, Lebron works as the operations and community partnerships manager for the catholic charities.

He says over the last year, he’s worked closely with Bronin on several issues. His campaign priorities include curbing gun violence, improving the city’s finances and business landscape and education.

He believes improvements in those areas will make Hartford a place more people choose to live.

“My campaign slogan is ‘People.Purpose. Progress.’ I think focusing on the people and the needs of the people both downtown and in the communities specifically," Lebron said.

Lebron filed his candidate paperwork at City Hall Tuesday afternoon. He’s says he’s ready for whatever the next year of campaigning may bring and says he’ll be focused on connecting with what he calls Hartford’s “human capitol” to focus on moving the city in a better direction.

“The people that live here, have dedicated their lives here, the people that have passion, that live and work here, the people that have committed to this city bring so much experience and diversity," he said.

Lebron is in the process of building out his campaign team and expects to make a formal campaign announcement before year’s end.

Former state senator and superior court judge Eric Coleman announced his mayoral candidacy in November.