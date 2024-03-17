Exclusive: Families speak after losing loved ones in canoe accident in Bolton

The families of the two men who died in a boating accident in Bolton last week say their last moments were spent helping someone.

Officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said 28-year-old Marcus Sterling and 52-year-old Keith Mosher were on Lower Bolton Lake when their canoe capsized last Wednesday.

"He was a father, he was a son, he was an amazing person," said Sayleelove Torres, mother of Sterling's child.

Torres met Sterling in high school and has known him for more than 10 years now. The two of them share a daughter together, their first and only child.

"He was an amazing dad. He was always helpful. He always wanted to help if he could help," said Torres.

She says that is why he and his coworker, Keith Mosher, who owned his own landscaping company, were on the water in the first place. The two were helping a client retrieve a dock that had started to drift.

But that day, their canoe capsized.

DEEP officials said they were able to pull Mosher out of the water and take him to the hospital where he later died. An hours-long search continued for Sterling before rescue crews found his body.

The families say both men could swim, but the water was too cold. Neither one was wearing a life vest.

"He had a heart of gold. He always helped people, went above and beyond," said Melissa Campbell, Mosher's sister.

Campbell said they were inseparable growing up. She described her brother, a former Marine and father of four, as selfless and giving.

She also appreciates the love and support she's getting from the community.

"You know, just knowing that other people that I've never even met or even heard of have said things. I love hearing them," said Campbell.

Campbell said there will be a memorial service on Sunday, March 24 at Manchester Church of Christ. Torres said her family is raising money for a funeral.