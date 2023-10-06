Exclusive: Family of New Britain murder victim grateful for police making arrests

Gaining some closure after years of uncertainty and unanswered questions. Arrests have now been made in the murder of a New Britain man back in 2017, with the most recent one this week.

The family is grateful for the work of police pursuing what was a cold case.

“My emotions, it was so high that my eyes were watering, but it was of happiness and joy," said Daisy Pereira.

It was a phone call Daisy Pereira and her family had been waiting for six years, after her cousin Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira was murdered in New Britain while attending a family party.

Two arrests have been made after the search for suspects had gone cold for police.

“His mother never gave up hope and we’ve got to put God first. We’ve always had the hope. His mother always had the hope,” she said.

The Chief State’s Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Michael Coleman of Middletown was arrested last month and charged with murder. They also say Jamell Evans, 30, of New Britain was charged with Pereira’s murder Thursday.

Investigators say the arrests were made through tips, looking at surveillance footage and numerous interviews. Daisy Pereira praised the work of police.

“We are very grateful to all the work and the commitment that they never gave up,” she said.

She said her family does not personally know the two men and are still puzzled by how they would know Pereira, but at least believe they can now move forward.

“I can finally say that he’s resting in peace now because justice is done for him,” Daisy Pereira said.

Both men are behind bars with Coleman being held on $5 million bond and Evans on a $3 million bond.