EXCLUSIVE: Residents Evacuated After Asbestos Concerns at Waterford Nursing Home

The state of Connecticut has ordered some residents to evacuate a nursing and rehabilitation center in Waterford.

Families found out there are potential asbestos concerns in the facility.

“I am very upset, very upset that this had to get to this level,” said Nayra Martinez of Griswold.

Martinez was worried about her 93-year-old grandmother Aida as some residents were suddenly moved out of Greentree Manor in Waterford amid possible asbestos concerns.

“There is chaos at the front desk right now. They are calling people’s families. A lot of residents are sitting at the front area,” Martinez said.

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, the nursing and rehabilitation center wrote in part:

“This morning as part of a renovation of an isolated wing of Greentree Manor, we uncovered tiles that may, potentially, be asbestos.”

In response, the state Department of Public Health says it “verbally ordered the evacuation of a number of residents” and that it had staff on site monitoring the transfers.

We’re still waiting to hear exactly how many people were staying at the nursing home and how many had to go.

The center says it has informed families of those being relocated to area nursing homes out of what it says was an abundance of caution.

It adds, “The health and safety of our residents is always our top priority.”

“Right now, my number one concern is to make sure my grandmother gets the help that she needs, and everyone else in that place,” Martinez said.

Martinez doesn’t believe the communication about what’s been happening has been clear and while she was initially told her grandmother was being moved to another part of the facility, instead she’s going to stay at a place in Mystic.

“For the three days she’s going there, according to them, it’s going to give me some satisfaction but it’s the return here, whether I want her to return here or not, that is the big question,” Martinez said.

Greentree says it sent samples to a lab to confirm if it was asbestos.

DPH says on Friday, more information should be released about the situation, including the commissioner’s written order.