EXCLUSIVE: Waterbury Police Department Discusses Use of Force Policy

“What took place in Memphis, and has taken place nationally, it is important for us to talk,” Waterbury Diversity Committee Co-Chair Pastor Kristopher Reese said.

There are conversations happening about the use of police force here in Connecticut and across the nation.

“Because it's a fragile relationship right now nationwide with trust with the police department, it’s important to engage in conversation before we get reactive,” Reese said.

The Waterbury Police Department is taking proactive steps to address concerns. Every Tuesday, command leaders meet to talk about several policies in the department, including any incident that involved the use of force during the prior week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“If they feel they are required to use force, whether that’s display of a weapon, lethal or not lethal, or hands on, maybe a takedown move, or a blow to get compliance, they are required to fill out a use of force form,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Supervisors are required to review those forms to make sure the actions taken are in compliance with the department’s policy.

“Sometimes we will bring in a use of force instructor to discuss or review not only the body camera footage, the circumstances, the surroundings of the use of force, and we will compare it to our policy to make sure we are not falling short,” Spagnolo said.

There are also protocols when officers must not continue using force.

“It’s very simple, when the resistance stops or when that person is in custody,” Spagnolo said.

In addition, the police department is involved in ongoing conversations with civil leaders in the Brass City.

Most recently, together they discussed a video circulating on social media, showing three police officers using force while taking a suspect into custody, who was carrying a loaded gun.

“Furthermore, it allowed us the opportunity to ask about the individual's physical well-being, that was from the NAACP standpoint, was all of his rights honored, was he well, did he receive medical treatment and those were answered satisfactorily for us,” Greater Waterbury NAACP President Wendy Tyson-Wood said.

The police department and civil leaders will continue discussions next week during a town hall. More information can be found here.