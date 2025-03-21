Executive order to dismantle Dept. of Education sparks concern from orgs, parents

There's already concerns about the ripple effects for schools in our state - from kindergarten up through college after President Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

So how are parents and local organizations feeling about all of this, and what exactly is the impact in Connecticut?

“I’m just in shock that that’s what happening right now,” Clinton Toomer, of Hartford, said.

“That’s not America. I’m a veteran, that’s not what I fought for,” a Bloomfield parent, who didn’t want to give their name, said.

That’s the reaction from some parents in our state after President Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon told NBC News this would give more power to individual states.

"Well, it's going to cut the bureaucracy in education. I mean, we want to make sure that as much funding as possible can get to the states,” McMahon said.

Organizations such as the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) condemn the move calling it illegal and requiring an act of Congress.

“It's just throwing unnecessary chaos into the mix and as Connecticut, we are going to lead from the front. We're not going to be fearful,” CABE President Leonard Lockhart said.

The Connecticut Education Association also echoed those same feelings.

“It continues to devalue the work that goes on in our public schools, de-emphasize the importance of that work,” CEA President Kate Dias said.

Federal funding makes up a relatively small portion of public school budgets, roughly 14%. In Connecticut, it’s about 8%. That funding includes money for low-income schools through Title I and special education.

One parent said he’s worried about the impact for special needs students without any clarity on what comes next.

“A lot of kids need it. A lot of families need it, and a lot of families depend on it,” Toomer said.

McMahon said critical programs such as Title I funding and money for children with disabilities would be preserved if the department closes. What department all that would fall under remains unclear.