Exit 28 on I-91 North in Hartford to Reopen Tonight

The major reconstruction project on Interstate 91 near the Charter Oak Bridge is reaching another milestone.

After the evening rush hour, exit 28 on I-91 North in Hartford will reopen. That's the exit leading to Routes 5 and 15 South, and it's been closed for reconstruction since June 2019.

There's been a detour in place for years as a part of the Charter Oak Bridge Project, Department of Transportation officials said.

It will officially be open to traffic Friday night at 9 p.m., but drivers are still urged to use caution in the work zone.

“Reopening this ramp is a significant milestone and moves us one step closer to completing the overall Charter Oak Bridge Project. I know eliminating this three-year detour will be welcomed news for the tens of thousands of vehicles that travel this area every day,” DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said.

The project aims to significantly improve safety for thousands of drivers a day.

“The Charter Oak Bridge Project improves safety by reducing bottlenecks and delays in the area. By adjusting the roadway and ramps, and rehabbing the bridges, safety and reliability concerns are being addressed. I look forward to celebrating the Project’s completion in November," Giulietti said.

