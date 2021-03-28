Exit 40 On-Ramp to I-84W at Ridgewood Rd. in West Hartford to Close for 7 Months

The exit 40 on-ramp to Interstate 84 west at Ridgewood Road in West Hartford is scheduled to be closed for approximately seven months starting at the beginning of April, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

Officials said the closure will begin on April 5 and is being done to help facilitate construction activities and safety improvements to the I-84 westbound bridge over Ridgewood Road.

This is expected to be the second and final ramp closure for the bridge construction.

Experts say to detour, you can take:

Ridgewood Road south to New Britain Avenue

Then take a right on New Britain Avenue

Then follow New Britain Avenue to Route 9

Then turn right onto Route 9 north on-ramp

Then merge onto Route 9 north

Then use the left lane to get to I-84 westbound.

Officials estimate the on-ramp will reopen on or before October 4, 2021.