West Hartford

Exit 40 On-Ramp to I-84W at Ridgewood Rd. in West Hartford to Close for 7 Months

clp_rates_still_072314.jpg
Getty Images

The exit 40 on-ramp to Interstate 84 west at Ridgewood Road in West Hartford is scheduled to be closed for approximately seven months starting at the beginning of April, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

Officials said the closure will begin on April 5 and is being done to help facilitate construction activities and safety improvements to the I-84 westbound bridge over Ridgewood Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is expected to be the second and final ramp closure for the bridge construction.

Experts say to detour, you can take:

  • Ridgewood Road south to New Britain Avenue
  • Then take a right on New Britain Avenue
  • Then follow New Britain Avenue to Route 9
  • Then turn right onto Route 9 north on-ramp
  • Then merge onto Route 9 north
  • Then use the left lane to get to I-84 westbound.

Officials estimate the on-ramp will reopen on or before October 4, 2021.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordinterstate 84detourridgewood road
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us