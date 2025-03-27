Boston Red Sox

Expectations for the Red Sox are high on MLB Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox have a fresh roster, including new names like Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler

By Munashe Kwangwari

Mar 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler (0) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Get ready to play ball! MLB Opening Day has arrived and this year there's some excitement around the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox will show off a new roster to start the new season on the road against the Texas Rangers.

The front office went out this offseason and improved the team's pitching, defense, and hitting, and expectations in 2025 are high.

Starting on the mound will be lefty Garrett Crochet,  acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The 25-year-old hit the ground running with 30 strikeouts in 15 innings in spring ball. Other big additions include World Series-winning pitcher Walker Buehler and third baseman Alex Bregman, a two-time All Star.

Manager Alex Cora said he's doing all he can to keep a steady shop. There was some drama over who would start at third base - Bregman or Rafael Devers, who was vocal about wanting to keep his spot. Cora said Bregman will man the base, and Devers is the designated hitter.

"We made a decision. Alex is going to play third, Rafa is going to DH. We all are in the winning business and we understand that. It's like everything right? You don’t have to agree with it but at the end of the day what are we going to do to go out and perform every single day,"  Cora said in an appearance on WEEI.

The goal is to make a World Series appearance this season.

First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. in Texas. The Boston home opener is April 4.

