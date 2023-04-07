Expense to Move All of Beloved Conny the Whale Sculpture ‘Far Too Costly'

The plan to move the beloved Conny the Whale sculpture has become too expensive and now the plan is to move just the tail and place it on the Trout Brook Greenway, according to the Cetacean Society International.

Conny was introduced in 1976, built at the site of what was the Children’s Museum in West Hartford to help raise awareness about the plight of whales and the impact of global commercial whaling, according to the Cetacean Society International.

This is the photo that the Cetacean Society International released.

Cetacean Society International With the sale of the property where The Children's Museum is located, the future of the museum and Conny the Whale entered uncharted waters. There was a wave of support to save both.

The former Children’s Museum is going to become a new development and the estimates to move the 60-foot long, 20-ton cement whale are at least $250,000.

“After much work and consideration, we have determined that our original plan to move Conny is far too costly and technically challenging,” the Cetacean Society International said in a statement.

So, they feel the best way to preserve Conny’s legacy and a significant portion of its structure is to remove its tail and install it on the Trout Brook Greenway, across the street from its current location -- appearing “as if Conny is diving away to explore the world’s oceans.”

CSI said Sperm whales and whaling have played a significant role in state history and the society helped lead the successful effort to designate the Sperm whale as the state animal by the General Assembly in 1975.

"It was selected because of its specific contribution to the state's history and because of its present-day plight as an endangered species," the state website says.

The state website says Connecticut ranked second only to Massachusetts in the American whaling industry in the 1800s and the sperm whale was the species most sought after by Connecticut whalers who circled the globe to bring back oil for lamps and other products.

“This has been a remarkable community effort. So many people have helped with the challenges, donated funds, and come up with creative ideas, at each step of the process. Moving just the tail is a fine solution. It retains Conny’s symbolic power and will continue to inspire children and others who visit Conny,” CSI President Jessica Dickens said in a statement.

The society expects to submit a permit application for installing Conny on the Greenway to the Town later in the Spring.

“We are so very grateful to those who have donated to our efforts to save Conny. Our supporters can be assured that their donations will continue to go toward preserving Conny, including the application, installation and ongoing maintenance for his new home, and help us continue our work in environmental education. If a donor is not aligned with this new, more feasible approach, they can ask for their donation to be returned,” the statement goes on to say.