Experts predict long road ahead for alleged Waterbury survivor

In the past 24 hours, tens of thousands of dollars have poured in for the 32-year-old man who said he was held captive for decades.

Experts say, generally speaking, anyone in this position would have a long way of recovery to go.

"This is probably the worst case I've ever seen in my lifetime,” Amanda Nardozzi, of Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, said.

The victim told police his living conditions had been so bad for decades; he took to setting his home on fire to escape.

Some of those conditions described in the warrant include being locked in a nine-by-eight-foot room all day, every day with no heat or AC, no showering and being supplied minimal food and water.

The warrant says his malnourishment was life-threatening.

"Somebody in that position is going to need medical, dental. He hasn't had an education since the fourth grade. So educational therapy, trauma therapy. And it just goes along with anything significant medical he's facing,” Nardozzi said.

Nardozzi said the fundraiser they're running is monetary at this time, to make the most impact on any rehabilitative, medical, legal and dental services the victim may need.

Dr. Javeed Sukhera, a psychiatrist at Hartford Hospital, said it’s important to create a village of support around someone who’s been through something like this.

"Having the right professionals and a team of individuals that can help support an individual to reintegrate, build a sense of themselves,” Sukhera said.

Coercive control and manipulation are often terms used when describing some dynamics of domestic violence. In this case the warrant alleges Kimberly Sullivan would tell her stepson she would let him out if she gained his trust, but that never happened.

The warrant alleges the abuse started at age three until now, age 32.

"It's easy as outsiders to say, 'well, why doesn't this happen?' Or 'why doesn't that happen?' But oftentimes, there are dynamics within families that abuse begins to elicit that actually enables that abuse to happen in certain circumstances,” Sukhera said.

The warrant says the stepson has undergone medical treatment and examination, but organizations like Safe Haven say he likely has a long way to go.

Sukhera said that with the right help, healing from a situation like this is possible.

"Human beings really are wired to survive and be resilient, even at times when I work with people with unimaginable types of trauma, with the right supports and, taking a slow and steady pace, people do and can heal,” Sukhera said.

Domestic violence can take many different shapes.

On Safe Haven’s website, survivors can reach out to them 24 hours a day with questions, or to get help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.