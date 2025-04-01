Experts say allergies are coming earlier and lasting longer as spring extends

Millions of Americans deal with seasonal allergies each year, and experts say springtime is coming earlier and getting longer due climate change.

“The allergy seasons are getting worse,” Hartford HealthCare Immunologist Dr. Philip Hemmers said. “A lot of that has to do with changes in our climate with higher amounts of rain and CO2 levels. The plants just love that.”

According to data from the National Phenology Network, spring came early in many regions of the country.

Including in Boston, where data shows it came 13 days early and in many parts of Connecticut where spring came up to 12 days early.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s going to be a bad season and it’s best to be prepared,” Hemmers said. “It’s best to start treatment early and get ahead of the game.”

Hemmers said people can close the windows in their house and cars and even wear sunglasses to help prevent allergies.

The CDC also recommends checking the pollen count before leaving the house and taking medicine as prescribed by a provider.