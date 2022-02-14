Explore Connecticut Cuisine at Stamford Downtown Winter Restaurant Weeks

Foodies get ready to gear up as Stamford Downtown restaurants open up with surprises in store for this years' annual "Winter Restaurant Weeks" starting Monday.

Twenty-nine restaurants will join together for a two-week-long event highlighting local cuisine.

Each restaurant will offer seasonal prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus for locals to peruse at value prices, starting at $14 for lunch and $29 for dinner.

In addition, The Avon Theatre Film Center will offer patrons one free medium popcorn with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Participating restaurants include Barcelona Wine Bar, Bartaco, The Capital Grille, FISH Restaurant + Bar, InThai Restaurant, Kouzina Greek Taverna & Bar and more.

A full list of participating restaurants and menus can be found on their website.

Winter Restaurant Week will run from Feb 21 - March 6. Dine-in reservations are recommended.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.