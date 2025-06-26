Explosion at Bloomfield company likely caused by extreme heat and humidity: DEEP

A fire and explosion at a Bloomfield company may have been caused by our recent extreme heat and humidity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It happened at the ITW ShineMark facility on East Newberry Road on Thursday morning.

A drum containing nitrocellulose, a volatile and highly flammable compound, spontaneously began to smoke and then caught fire, according to DEEP. The drum then exploded, they said.

The building had been evacuated and no one was injured.

According to DEEP, the drum likely ignited due to our recent spell of extreme heat and humidity.

Bloomfield firefighters, a DEEP hazmat team, and an environmental contractor are assessing the spill. Four other drums were damaged and split open in the explosion, DEEP said.

Some chemical runoff occurred, but was contained on site. Vacuum trucks have been brought in to remove the runoff, according to DEEP.