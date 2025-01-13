Explosion at Waterbury home leaves 1 dead

A man has died after an explosion and a fire inside of a home in Waterbury over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire at a home on Horseshoe Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, firefighters said they found an active fire at the home.

Emergency crews at the scene removed a 56-year-old man from the home, police said.

The man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries early Monday morning.

Police have not released the man's identity at this time.

According to police, an unknown explosion happened inside of the home and caused the fire. The cause of the explosion and fire are both under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is expected to conduct a controlled detonation at the home on Monday.

There is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.