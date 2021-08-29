Explosion Near State Offices in Hartford Causes Closures: Officials

Many state employees won't be able to report to the office for a few days after a reported explosion took place near several state offices in Connecticut, according to officials.

In a notification sent to employees at 165 Capitol Ave., also known as the State Office Building, it states that an explosion occurred at the Capitol Area System pump house near the 410-450 Capitol Avenue complex.

The notification goes on to say that because the pump house carries chilled water and steam to various buildings in the area, including the State Office Building's main office, the entire building will be without air conditioning until at least Tuesday.

Officials tell us that due to the severity of the incident, the facility is unable to provide necessary heating and cooling, but they've already notified building managers and IT service managers so that they can take the appropriate actions.

Because of this, all Department of Administrative Services buildings are being directed to close Monday and Tuesday.

The issue caused the system to stop working in the Legislative Office Building as well as other state buildings in the area. However, the capitol itself is not impacted.

Impacted buildings include the Department of Public Health, the Office of Policy and Management, the Department of Developmental Services, the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Education, the Department of Consumer Protection, and dozens of other state agencies.