4 Express locations to close in Connecticut as company files for bankruptcy

By Angela Fortuna

Mark Kauziarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Four Express stores in Connecticut will be closing their doors as longtime mall retailer Express files for bankruptcy.

The company said 95 stores are set to close, including four in Connecticut.

  • Westport - 25 West Main St.
  • Greenwich - 181 Greenwich Ave.
  • Manchester - 194 Buckland Hills Drive #2500
  • Danbury - 7 Backus Ave.

There are multiple other Express locations that will remain open. Click here for a list of stores.

Express filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. A group of investors led by brand management firm WHP Global is looking to save the company by acquiring it.

Closing sales are expected to begin Tuesday. The company said hours for remaining stores won't change and it will continue to accept orders and returns as usual.

For more information about the company's bankruptcy, click here.

