Extra Food Benefits Going to More Than 200,000 CT Homes Friday

Produce in a grocery store
NBC Connecticut

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut households will be receiving extra emergency food benefits on Friday, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that more than 214,300 Connecticut households will receive Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Friday and they will be going to all enrolled households, based on the continuance of the COVID-19 health emergency in Connecticut.

The governor’s office said the federal allocation was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 and will provide a minimum of $95 in extra food aid to all enrolled families and individuals and families will receive the emergency benefits on their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards on Jan. 21.

Households that are already eligible for the maximum monthly SNAP benefit will receive an extra $95.

The remaining households that don’t usually qualify for the maximum monthly SNAP benefit because of income or other factors will receive extra benefits of at least $95 but the average is an estimated $154.75, depending on their specific benefit situation, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said the $95 increase is expected to be ongoing while state and federal public health emergencies continue.

