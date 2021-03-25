Madison

Extra Police Presence at Daniel Hand HS in Madison After Threat

daniel hand high school
NBCConnecticut.com

Madison school officials announced there will be additional police presence at Daniel Hand High School today after a threat was made towards a student.

The Daniel Hand administration was made aware of a threat made by electronic communications towards a student Wednesday afternoon, said Superintendent Craig A. Cooke.

Officials have not released information on what the threat was and who it targeted, but said the concerns have been investigated.

"Safety and security of our students and staff will always be our first priority," said Cooke.

Daniel Hand administration and Madison police said they have taken precautionary actions to ensure the safety of Daniel Hand students and will continue to work together.

This article tagged under:

Madison
