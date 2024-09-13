Naugatuck

Extra police presence at Naugatuck High School Friday after threat

Police said the threat was not credible.

cars leave the driveway at Naugatuck High School
There is an additional police presence at Naugatuck High School on Friday as a precaution after a threat that police said they found not to be credible.

Naugatuck police were notified around 8:50 a.m. on Friday that Naugatuck High School had received a phone call stating that an armed person was going to show up at the school.

Police, along with additional resources, immediately responded and began investigating the threat and precautions were taken, according to police.

They said the threat was found not to be credible. They said it was ‘of ‘swatting’ nature’ and there was no threat to the community.

A larger police presence will be at Naugatuck High School for the rest of the day.

