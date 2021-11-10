SNAPCHAT

Extra Police Presence at Plainfield Schools Today After Potential Threat on Snapchat

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images

There will be extra police at schools in Plainfield on Wednesday after a potential threat was posted on the social media app Snapchat.

Police said they have received numerous calls about a viral Snapchat message about a shooting taking place on Wednesday at "phhs."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said they are working with multiple law enforcement partners to include other states to determine the origin of the message.

At this time, there has been no credible threat to any school within the town of Plainfield, according to police.

Local

Derby 1 hour ago

1 Dead After House Fire in Derby

holiday shopping 7 hours ago

Short on Supplies & Staff, Local Stores Brace for Holiday Shopping Season

Extra police officers will be present at all of the schools in town on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and staff, investigators added.

Anyone who sees the message is encouraged not to share it. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at (860) 564-0804.

This article tagged under:

SNAPCHATPlainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us