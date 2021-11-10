Extra Police Presence at Plainfield Schools Today After Potential Threat on Snapchat

There will be extra police at schools in Plainfield on Wednesday after a potential threat was posted on the social media app Snapchat.

Police said they have received numerous calls about a viral Snapchat message about a shooting taking place on Wednesday at "phhs."

Authorities said they are working with multiple law enforcement partners to include other states to determine the origin of the message.

At this time, there has been no credible threat to any school within the town of Plainfield, according to police.

Extra police officers will be present at all of the schools in town on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and staff, investigators added.

Anyone who sees the message is encouraged not to share it. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at (860) 564-0804.