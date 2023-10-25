Wallingford

Extra police presence at Wallingford's Sheehan High after report of missing student

There was an increased police presence at Sheehan High School in Wallingford Wednesday after a silver alert was issued for a student.

Sheehan administrators sent a message to parents about some precautions being taken after the student was reported missing.

The student has been missing since Tuesday, according to the silver alert.

"While there has been no threat made by this student to the school, staff, or students, there is concern that the student may be at risk to themselves or others," the message to parents said.

The student is not allowed on school grounds, administrators said.

Out of an abundance of caution, there was an extra police presence at Sheehan on Wednesday, all entrances and exits will be well monitored, and all student and staff activities during school hours will be held indoors, according to administrators.

Wallingford police are working with the missing student's family, they said.

