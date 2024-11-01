Extreme fire danger: Does your town have a local burn ban?

With the extreme fire danger across Connecticut, some towns are enacting their own burn bans in an effort to prevent the flames from spreading.

Between 80 to 90 fires are being tracked by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), including the Hawthorne Fire that has been burning for almost two weeks now.

DEEP has imposed a statewide burn ban, but it's up to local municipalities to decide if they want to ban open burning in their town, too.

We checked with all 169 towns in the state, and you might be surprised to hear that not all towns have put their own bans in place.

The statewide burn ban applies to all public land such as state parks, forests and wildlife management areas. A state of emergency has also been declared.

No matter what town you're in, it is against the law to burn anything in these areas.

But despite the extreme fire danger, some towns say they are solely following state guidance. Others we spoke to say they haven't really had any issues, or are merely suggesting you avoid bonfires and not use combustible materials.

Depending on where you live, you could be facing fines or event arrest if you don't follow the rules.

To see which towns have local burn bans in place, use the interactive map below.