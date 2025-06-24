New Haven

Heat waves can lead to car troubles

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

While frigid winter mornings are often blamed for car troubles, scorching summer heat can be just as damaging, according to local auto experts.

George Piel, owner of Tony’s Auto Service in New Haven, said heat waves put significant stress on cars, particularly their electrical and cooling systems.

“The heat tends to be a lot harsher on vehicles than the cold weather,” Piel said. “We see battery failures, A/C failures, coolant failures. Mainly, the charging unit takes the biggest hit.”

During a visit to his shop Tuesday, technicians were recharging an air conditioning system — a common service during extreme heat.

Piel advised drivers to pay attention to changes in their vehicle’s cooling performance.

“You might have been getting cold, cold, cold air, and now it’s getting warmer and warmer,” he said. “That could indicate you need an A/C charge.”

Experts also recommended checking tire pressure, fluid levels — especially coolant — and monitoring the battery.

A slow start could be a sign of battery trouble.

Parking in the shade can help keep a vehicle cooler and reduce strain on its systems.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
