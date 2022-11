An F-35A jet is set to fly over East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

City officials said the jet will fly over the town at 10:35 a.m. The flight is expected to come from the south and head north over Cabela's.

The fly over is in honor of the employees at Pratt & Whitney who make the F-135 engine that powers the aircraft.

The F-35A jet is primarily used by the U.S. Air Force.