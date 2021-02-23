FAA Issues Order to Inspect Planes with Pratt & Whitney Engine Involved in Denver Failure

The FAA has issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive ordering U.S. operators of airplanes with Pratt & Whitney PW400 engines to inspect these engines before flight.

The FAA made the order after a Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines had to make an emergency landing in Denver Saturday after one of its engines blew apart due to a fan-blade failure. The plane dropped chunks of debris that landed in neighborhoods and sports fields, but it was able to make the landing without any reported injuries.

The FAA instructions require operators to do what's called a thermal acoustic image (TAI) inspection of the large titanium fan blades at the front of each engine. A TAI can detect cracks in the interior or in areas that cannot be seen during a visual inspection.

The FAA will review the results of the inspections and issue additional guidance based on the data.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Pratt & Whitney for comment.

The investigation into the Denver incident is ongoing. Already, 69 planes and another 59 in storage were grounded in the U.S., Japan and South Korea, the only countries with planes using this particular engine.

Safety experts say the focus of the investigation is on why the fan blades snapped and whether mistakes were made in manufacturing or maintenance or if problems were missed during inspections. The Denver incident will be compared to other similar ones over the last few years.