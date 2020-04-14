FAA to Provide $30 Million to Connecticut Airports Due to Impact of COVID-19

The federal government is providing millions of dollars in aid to Connecticut’s 11 airports due to impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said the Federal Aviation Administration will award $30,344,477 to 11 airports in Connecticut to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Most of the funding will go to Bradley International Airport.

The funding is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – CARES -- Act Airport Grant Program and it’s intended to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the decline in passengers traveling during the public health crisis.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s said Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

Funding for Each CT Airport