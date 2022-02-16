Face Masks to Be Optional in Preston Schools

Changes are ahead for students in Preston schools come the beginning of next month.

The school district said the board voted unanimously on Monday to make wearing face masks optional for staff and students, beginning on Tuesday, March 1.

However, the district will continue to recommend face masks for staff and students and they plan to integrate recommendations from the Department of Health and the Department of Education into its plans.

“I feel comfortable with it,” said Ruben Bertos, whose daughter is in third grade at Preston Veterans Memorial School. “I hope the rest of the state and the country follow suit as Preston has.”

This comes as the state lawmakers approved a plan to leave the decision on masks in schools up to local districts after Feb. 28.

The Departments of Public Health and Education said they will have guidance for schools on how to manage COVID-19 safely in the coming days.

“I’m happy about it,” said Clifford Goyette, whose son is in kindergarten at Preston Veterans Memorial School. “Seems like they’re way behind on all of this, so I’ve been expecting it for a while and I’m glad that it’s hopefully going to be gone.”

But masks won’t be put away quite yet.

Students who ride the bus will still need to have their mask on hand.

Since school buses are regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all Preston students will need to continue to wear masks while traveling on school buses until further notice, the district said.