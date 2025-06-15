Face the Facts: State rep talks about affordable housing provision

Governor Ned Lamont has said he wants to make changes to HB 5002 before signing it.

This week, Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGgraw (D-Avon) clears up some of the confusion about an affordable housing provision, and why she says it will allow towns to take the lead.

Mike Hydeck: So one of the provisions town leaders have been pushing back, and they were trying to get into the governor's ear about, was the fact that developers having the ability to turn a commercial property into residential units, as long as it's nine units or fewer. What's your take on that?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: I think it's important that we understand that we have a lot of commercial property in Connecticut that is sitting empty post-pandemic. We have a lot of people that took their companies online. My husband happens to be one of them. So I think we're seeking to figure out what to do with these commercial properties so they're not just sitting there. Certainly, we love our small businesses. We want to have as many as possible. But for the places where these businesses are not going to be live again, we want to make sure that they're useful spaces.

Mike Hydeck: Their argument, I guess, is, one of the argument that's surrounding this, is parking. Like, for example, in your district, the First and Last Tavern is empty now, on Route 44 in Avon. What if that's turned into nine condos? How does that change things? How does that change things with sewer and water and parking, and then, if it's done without any approval from the zoning in Avon, they might get a little upset.

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Now, I completely understand that. And actually, if you look at the way that things are set up at, you know, 91% of our state is actually, as of right, for single-family homes.

Mike Hydeck: What does as of right mean?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: As of right means that there is sort of an agreement that the developer can come and get the approval at the desk without a lot of public hearings. That doesn't mean there are no public hearings. That doesn't mean that you don't go through inland wetlands. That doesn't mean that you don't consider traffic and safety. So that's the kind of thing, when you mention that specific property, you would still have those conversations about whether or not there are traffic issues, safety issues, you know, wetlands. The town absolutely would be involved.

Mike Hydeck: So another concern is the larger picture, when they talk about having the number of affordable units needed for each town. One of the things, for example, we were talking to another representative a couple weeks ago about Easton. Easton has lots of land. I think zoning is two acres per parcel in some cases, and they're set with a number of affordable housing units. There aren't that many people in Easton. So it would be based on the grand list, and not the amount of land/the number of people. Is that right? And should that change?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: So the reality is that we're saying towns take the lead, and we're giving them a number to shoot for, because we had a study done. We used a methodology, and so we went through that process, and what we're saying is this is the large number. We'd like you to look at, 25% of that larger number in order to try to get more housing in our state, more affordable housing, more workforce housing, we're looking to have all kinds of housing. But again, it's towns taking the lead and saying, 'OK, we can meet this number,' or 'here's why we can't meet this number.' And in a town like Easton, they might have challenges with sewer or figuring out, you know, an alternative sewer situation, or other infrastructure issues. So it's more to really have this conversation with the state than it is being told you got to do this or else.

Mike Hydeck: So the 25% number is not being talked about very much. Because when you hear the opponents of this, I haven't heard that 25%. So if the recommendation from the state is 100, you're going to look how to try to fill 25?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Yes, and that's over the course of several years. It's not like, 'Oh, we're going to get these done immediately.' I believe the number for Avon, for instance, is around 250, that 25% number. And so we're saying, you know, 'you're going to start to plan in '27'. You're going to complete the plan by '29 and then you're going to have, over the course of about a decade, probably, that you're going to try to get to this number. And then again, the town can still come back to the state and say, 'You know what, we can't do it. And here's why.' And it might even be that they don't have adequate planning staff.

Mike Hydeck: So it's not a mandate. Some people are saying it's a mandate, and that's where they feel, what it's like. So what do you think are the upsides to this bill? This is something we've been trying to accomplish in Connecticut, literally, for decades, to get more affordable housing. The numbers say we need at least 100,000 units across the state. What's the upside of this bill achieving that, do you think?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: There are, I think there's so many upsides. I mean, the reality is, we had a CBIA Foundation report come out right before we ran the bill, and it was saying, you know, 'we are holding Connecticut's economy back by not having housing.' We've heard it from companies over the years. If you even go back to the GE letter, when they left, they cited housing and transportation as two of the biggest drawbacks to the state in terms of getting people to live and work here. I've heard it, you know, from people that I know that own small businesses. So I think that the upsides of this bill is that we are going to get housing built in a thoughtful, meaningful way. It might be a transit-oriented district or it might be something else that the town is choosing, but we are saying we do need to start building.

Mike Hydeck: So when the governor starts to look at this, because it's sort of stopped at his desk right now, what's the argument going to be? Are you in cahoots? Not cahoots, that's the wrong word. In the conversation, is what I meant to say, as far as what's going to change to try to make this palatable for everybody so he can sign it.

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: I think it's not even so much about being palatable. I think some of it is just sort of countering the misinformation that's been out there. Because frankly, there have been a lot of flat out lies about the bill. I had someone tell me the other night that all these bad things were in a bill. And I said, when you find those things in the bill, give me a call. They hadn't actually read the bill. Right, it is a big bill, but 40 pages of it alone are the savings plan in terms of the first time homebuyer savings account, which is an awesome feature for people who are trying to buy that first time home. They can save pre-tax dollars, and their employer can pay into that. So I would say more with the governor, what we need to be talking about is clarifying language in the existing bill that we have so that everybody can be comfortable with what we are asking.

Mike Hydeck: I got about 30 seconds, just one more question. Does it account for things like senior citizen housing when they're on fixed incomes? Are my kid getting out of college in a few years and trying to afford to stay in his hometown?

Eleni Kavros DeGraw: Those are two of the things that we are actually seeking to address in this bill, because we're hearing it all the time, and I would also say, from my community of people who have children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, trying to find housing for them as well. It's a huge issue in my district. I know it's an issue across the state. So yes, we have seniors who would love to stay in their community, but they want to get out of their homes. That could open up those homes for new families to be there and enjoy the schools. And yes, that's part of what we're trying to get at, especially that transit-oriented development, because there are a lot of seniors who would love to be near a train station or have regular bus access so they don't have to have the expense of a car.