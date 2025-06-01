Face the Facts: Chris Murphy talks about Trump administration, focusing on CT

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) has been all over the national media, pushing back against President Trump’s policies.

He spoke with NBC Connecticut about Ukraine, Medicaid and funding for education. Now, he’s turning his focus to Connecticut as he embarks on his annual walking tour to hear what’s on residents’ minds.

Mike Hydeck: Busy week in Washington, as usual. Just this week, President Trump talked about, first he said a couple of months ago that he thought Vladimir Putin was tapping him down the line. This week, he said he's playing with fire. He's announcing possible sanctions on Russia. First, do you think they'll work? And second, was he tapping him along?

Chris Murphy: Well, I actually haven't heard Trump talk at all about real sanctions or any new military aid for Ukraine. I mean, as far as I can tell, Donald Trump wants Vladimir Putin to win this war. He has delivered absolutely no consequences to Putin, and Putin basically knows the score here. Trump has said, 'I'm not giving Ukraine any more weapons.' Probably by the late summer or fall, Ukraine will literally run out of bullets, and Russia will be able to march straight into Kyiv. And so Putin has no reason to sit down in the negotiating table, so long as Donald Trump is saying, 'I'm not going to help Ukraine any longer.' So for whatever reason, Donald Trump has decided to lose this war. That's terrible for the United States. It's terrible for Ukraine, but that's the direction that we're heading.

Mike Hydeck: So he signaled that he wanted to ramp up sanctions in Russia. You don't believe that? The president said that this week.

Chris Murphy: I certainly haven't heard him say that. I've heard him say that he's disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but there's a sanctions bill pending in the United States Senate. I don't think he's endorsed it.

Mike Hydeck: So you're on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. You've made several trips to Ukraine. What can you tell us about the situation on the ground there right now? And we watched how the president of Ukraine, was embarrassed in the White House by President Trump. It seems as if they've made amends. Has there been any progress toward Ukraine - as far as this administration is concerned?

Chris Murphy: I don't think they've made amends. Just this week, Donald Trump was back on social media insulting President Zelenskyy. I mean, the facts are just the facts. Donald Trump is siding with Vladimir Putin in this war. He has suspended all new military aid for Ukraine. He refuses to impose sanctions on Russia. He is publicly insulting on a regular basis the president of Ukraine. He wants Russia to win this war. That's terrible for the United States, because Russia likely won't stop at Ukraine. It will invade a NATO ally; that'll be American men and women who are fighting and dying overseas. And America just, you know, we look weak. We look weak when we allow Russia to run over us like this, and that's bad for our interests all over the world.

Mike Hydeck: You're also on the Appropriations Committee. We've heard the Big Beautiful Bill. It seems as if Medicaid cuts are on the horizon. Do you feel as if there's any change in the Senate where this bill can be adjusted, where so many people couldn't possibly lose their healthcare, like the accountability office says?

Chris Murphy: Yeah, I mean, let's talk about what this bill does. This is the big budget bill Republicans are pushing, right? It kicks about 15 million people off their healthcare in this country. Medicaid, which is, the program is called HUSKY here in Connecticut. About one quarter of Americans get their healthcare from that program. And they're doing that in order to afford a trillion dollar tax cut for the richest 1%. Almost nobody in Connecticut will get that. I mean, there'll be a handful of very rich people, but they don't really need a tax cut. And it's passed the House and it's pending before the Senate.

Mike Hydeck: What are your thoughts on it in the Senate?

Chris Murphy: I mean, I'm worried.

Mike Hydeck: Half a dozen senators, maybe seven, right now, say 'I'm a little uncomfortable. I live in a moderate state, and the other provisions in the bill make them nervous.' Will they stand up?

Chris Murphy: I mean, listen, I hope they will. Remember, people said eight years ago that the Republicans were going to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and they didn't, because the Senate stopped it. Three Republicans stood in the way of the passage of the repeal of Obamacare, which would have thrown hundreds of thousands of people here in Connecticut off their healthcare. So no, we're going to work every single day, every single night to try to convince a handful of Republicans to stand up to Donald Trump so that we don't see thousands and thousands of people here in Connecticut lose their healthcare just so that a handful of billionaires can get an additional tax cut.

Mike Hydeck: One of the things where we have seen results, the method you may not agree with, border crossings, year over year. April 2025 to 2024, it's a 93% decrease. This bill also puts more money towards border security, more agents, that kind of thing. What's your take on that?

Chris Murphy: So the reason that border apprehensions are down is because the president is violating law. We have a law that says if you show up at the southern border and you're fleeing terror, torture or persecution, you can apply for something called asylum. Donald Trump shouldn't take any credit for the fact that nobody is able to cross the border because he's just not applying the law, he's acting illegally. If he doesn't like the asylum law, and it is broken, he should come to Congress and try to get Congress to fix it. I actually wrote a bipartisan immigration reform bill that radically changed the asylum system, and Donald Trump led the fight to defeat it. So yes, border crossings are down, but we have a law in this country, an immigration law, and every president is obliged to follow the law. If we sort of enter a world in which the president can just decide which laws he implements and which laws he doesn't implement, then we're not living in a democracy any longer.

Mike Hydeck: So you have done a lot of events in recent months in other states, traveling. Red districts, in some cases. What has been your response? And why are you doing it? Are you running for president? Why are you doing it?

Chris Murphy: I'm not running for president. I'm doing it because the only way to protect Connecticut is for us to stand up a national mobilization against Trump's corruption, against his destruction of democracy, against these awful Medicaid cuts. And so if I want to protect the people that I represent, then I've got to be out there making trouble in Republican districts, trying to get my Republican colleagues to stand up to this president's corruption and thievery. The response has been overwhelming. I mean, I was in a place called Saxapahaw, North Carolina. Rural North Carolina, a really red place, and we filled a concert hall standing room only because Republicans who voted for Donald Trump, but thought that he wasn't going to be this corrupt, thought that he actually was going to try to tackle costs, are furious at having been abandoned by him. So yeah, my first, second, third job is to be here in Connecticut, but I am also traveling the country, because that's ultimately how we win these fights.

Mike Hydeck: And you're doing your annual walk across the state. What are you hoping to find out? I mean, you live in a blue state. Everybody here is largely blue, except certain pockets of red. What do you gain by doing it?

Chris Murphy: I listen. I mean, I know Connecticut pretty well having, you know, lived here my entire life and represented the state for a decade or so. But you know this is always an opportunity for me to kind of get grounded in what matters to the people in the state. Sometimes there's a tendency for people in my position to kind of follow the headlines or think that what MSNBC or Fox News is talking about matters. When I walk the state every year, it's just a reminder to me that the same things matter year after year. It's about, how much are people paying in taxes? Do their incomes match their expenses? Are the schools in my neighborhood good? Do I feel safe I walk out the door?

Mike Hydeck: Unequivocally, a lot of people would say no, here in Connecticut. So the fact that you've represented the state this long, we have some of the highest taxes. You know, we spent a lot of money per pupil on students, which is a good thing, but there's still big achievement gaps. There's still concerns about funding schools here.

Chris Murphy: Best quality of life in the country. Some of the best schools in the country. Connecticut is a great place to live. We can always make it a better place. But what I find when I walk across the state is that, you know, people have things they want to change about Connecticut, but most everybody I run into is pretty proud to live in a great state like this.

Mike Hydeck: Have to leave it there. Senator Murphy, we appreciate your time.