Face the Facts: Lawmakers debate high cost of special ed, soaring electric rates in Conn.

Mike Hydeck: Tax credits, dealing with the high cost of special education, our soaring electric rates in Connecticut. Lawmakers debated all that and then some this week. So where are they on a lot of these topics? Senator Cathy Osten is co chair of the finance revenue and bonding committee. Senator, welcome. Nice to see you in person.

Cathy Osten: Nice to see you. I'm the chair, co-chair of Appropriations.

Mike Hydeck: Co-chair sorry, I got that wrong. Co-chair of Appropriations. I'm glad you said that. All right, so that's good. You're where the money is.

Cathy Osten: I am where the money is, where the spending part of the money is.

Mike Hydeck: I apologize for that. So this week, you said this is a real budget for real people. Obviously, we're in the beginning of the negotiation process. The Democrats put forth what they think their spending plan should be for the next two years. What does a real budget for real people mean?

Cathy Osten: A real budget for real people talks about the issues that we heard from 66 hours of testimony from the public. That was the public testimony. We had another 33 hours of questioning state agency heads on what they were spending money on and where they are. But we actually heard from thousands of Connecticut residents who came up in person, who sent us emails or who testified online. And those meetings often went to one, two or even as late as three in the morning. So we were there a lot of hours with real people that had real family issues.

Mike Hydeck: So that wasn't just you talking among your caucus. You said, how can we help as lawmakers? So Republicans pushed back on some of the proposals, one of which real people need to go to school, and one of the things that Republicans push back on is giving more money to the Connecticut community college system when they have over half a billion or a billion, depending on who's doing the math, in reserve. And then we have the somewhat scandal with the person in charge spending $39,000 on a credit card on meals. That doesn't look good. To give them more money, how do you say that we need to do that.?

Cathy Osten: Actually, the money in higher ed went mostly to UConn and UConn Health. The state universities got some in their second year, not in the first year. We told them to come back with a plan on how they were going to handle their budget with the reserve funds that are there. And the community colleges are really what I consider the bread and butter of education. That's where people go. That that's where I went. When I got out of the army, I went to Mohegan Community College. Now, Three Rivers Community College. That's for people that don't have the opportunity to go to a four year school, and we wanted to make sure that they had the services that they need, and they also didn't get money in the first year of the biennium either. We're requiring that our state universities spend down their reserve funds.

Mike Hydeck: Oh, that's good. Spending down the reserve funds will help. Also giving students, we have 90,000 jobs open. So are these, I mean, a lot of these community colleges aren't teaching people how to weld submarines. They're not teaching people how to do high tech engineering. Does that need to shift?

Cathy Osten: Quite frankly, we do have a lot of certification programs at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich because we have Electric Boat down there. So that is very close by, and they're using both Ella Grasso Technical School and the Norwich technical schools for their equipment to teach people how to weld.

Mike Hydeck: That'll give them a few hundred employees. Not 90,000.

Cathy Osten: Not 90,000. But that 90,000 are not all in eastern Connecticut, either. And there are job classes across across the board. We also have programs for adult education that are getting people directly into jobs. And the manufacturing pipeline in eastern Connecticut is going directly from high school into jobs, often starting with young people making between $60,000 and $90,000 a year.

Mike Hydeck: And they could pay for them to go to college.

Cathy Osten: Without any college debt whatsoever.

Mike Hydeck: So nonprofits serve the majority of senior citizens, single parent households who need help. Nonprofits, they continue to say they've been underfunded for years. How does this budget address that?

Cathy Osten: So the nonprofits came to us starting about five or six years ago. Actually, they've been probably coming for years, but five or six years ago they started making a concerted effort to say, Hey, listen, we need to address this issue. And the former director of Reliance Health, now retired, had come to me and said, 'Hey, listen, I was always willing to do more with less, more with less, more with less. Now I'm doing less with less, and all of my people are getting SNAP benefits. They're eligible for LIHEAP. They're on Husky for insurance because they can't afford it.' So they were asking for $468 million about five or six years ago. This year, they asked for $264 million. So we have made a dent in their ask. The nonprofits, in order just to be made whole, flat, for the first year of the budget, we added $19 million into the budget. The governor had put $31 million. We added $19 million in. It brings it right around to $50 million and in the second year, it's over $100 million. And they said they could live with the second year. They'd like more in the first year. That would require us going over the spending cap, which we did do. We're more than willing to work with the nonprofits. They are really the bread and butter of what we have for people taking care of people, from Birth to Three and people with developmental disabilities, people with mental health issues, people who get out of prisons, children who end up in the Department of Children and Families system. These are things that we really need. Most of our services are now in private providers, not done by the state government, but they're paid by the state government. And that's the rub.

Mike Hydeck: That's the big chasm. So I really want to jump into the spending cap, and I'm out of time. Hopefully I can have you back.

Cathy Osten: I'll be happy to come back and talk about the spending cap any time.

Mike Hydeck: All right, that sounds terrific. I will have you back.