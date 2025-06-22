Face the Facts: Len Fasano discusses Connecticut state budget and its fiscal guardrails

Len Fasano, the former Republican leader in the Senate, takes us back to 2017 when the historic bi-partisan budget agreement was crafted, and why he thinks those fiscal guardrails do not need to be adjusted.

Mike Hydeck: So is Connecticut putting too much in the Rainy Day Fund at the expense of things like more money for Medicare or more money for cities and towns, like progressives think? Or are we spending too much on things like health care for undocumented immigrants or other things, like conservatives contend? The battle over our spending controls will likely come to a head very soon if Washington cuts funding as deeply as the budget is written now. Long time Republican Senator Len Fasano negotiated the 2017 fiscal guardrails that we have in place right now. Bipartisan agreement helped pay down billions in debt over the last several years. He's back in private practice now, but it's so nice to have you back I'd love to kind of discuss the history of these things. So remind us how this all came about, right? This was a bipartisan agreement back in 2017.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Len Fasano: So it was in a historic time for the State of Connecticut. You had the Senate at a tie, 18-18; you had the House with numbers that were reasonable, and then the they were doing a budget, and it started in the Senate. A couple Democrats wouldn't vote for the Democratic budget. Because it was tied, the lieutenant governor would break the tie. So the budget didn't pass. Our budget did pass, and Governor Malloy vetoed it, but that sent everybody to the table. And I think for the first time, I think historically, for the state of Connecticut, Republicans and Democrats sat down and talked about their philosophies behind closed doors. And what we found was there was so much common ground, and that resulted in the 2017 budget, which took about nine to 10 months to create, and innumerable hours every day. But it was an incredible experience, one of which I enjoyed, and I think the leaders did as well, and I think it served the state tremendously well in the last few years.

Mike Hydeck: As we've seen billions upon billions in the Rainy Day Fund and continued projections even for the next year or two.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Len Fasano: And reduced debt. Our pension debt's down $8 billion. Those are monthly payments that we would make, like a mortgage, that no longer have to be in the budget, which means you have more money for the budget. We haven't raised taxes since the 2017 time. We haven't had the surplus, and then deficit surplus, all that is gone. So we brought stability to the State of Connecticut like it's never seen before.

Mike Hydeck: And as we've seen, 70 years of sins, doesn't turn around in a couple of years with the guardrails. So when you think about how much long term debt was paid down in kind of really short period of time, were you surprised the amount that it was able to pay down in that? Because we're always expecting, every seven years to have a huge dip in the economy. Didn't seem to happen.

Len Fasano: No. And that's what the beauty of this budget is. What this 2017 budget did was, years ago when we had a great stock market. The State of Connecticut would tax it. We'd add up a lot of money, and the legislature would have this appetite to spend that money. The following year wouldn't be so great. So we based the budget upon a good year. The following year we'd have a deficit. So then we'd have to cut municipalities. We'd have to cut social services. This kept a continuity. People can rely upon stability in the state of Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: Now those numbers are still in place today, 2017 it's now 2025, eight years later. Should they be adjusted, do you think? Because the economy is completely different than it was eight years ago. And that's the argument moving forward that we're probably going to face in the special session.

Len Fasano: I think that's how the argument is framed. I think the real argument is this, is that we have stability. Let's not rock the boat. We could find efficiencies in government that we don't look for. For instance, there's all sorts of programs that do the same thing dotted throughout the capital, whether it's a social service program, whether it's incarceration back to jobs program, they're all over the place. We should put that under one roof, consolidate those expenses and do an efficient job. But let me tell you, the problem is, Mike, that takes work. It takes effort. That takes people sitting down. It's much easier just to say, You know what, we're just going to spend more and look, we're bringing more home to the people of the State of Connecticut. But people get it. That means more taxes eventually.

Mike Hydeck: So our flip side of that argument is, is social programs. Cities and towns have been underfunded, but CBI, not CBIA, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, says municipalities have been underfunded by $400 million a year, every year. They still need more money for schools and school construction and things like that. They are arguing they need more money even still. How does that get? You know, hammered out at the table, so to speak?

Len Fasano: So I have always said that if you get a certain percentage, 30 percent, 35 percent, of your budget, this town or city from the State of Connecticut, and you want more money, bring us your books. Let us look at your books. You don't have a right. I mean, it used to be in, I won't name the cities, where you worked in the city for 15 years, and you got full time pension when you left, and full benefits for the rest of your life. Well, that's coming out of my 30% or 40% of tax dollars that we're putting in the State of Connecticut. Turn it over, let us look at it. And if your numbers are fair and reasonable and you need help, I believe the strength of our state depends upon the strength of our cities. I've always believed that. I still believe that today. But that doesn't mean that we don't have a right to know what you're doing, how you're spending our money. If you don't want our money, do whatever you want. When you start asking for a large percent of your budget being our money, then we should have a say in how you spend it. If you have kids, you don't just say, Here's your allowance, do what you want. And they said, We need more money for allowance, and I don't say what did you spend, I said yeah, here's more money. No, that's the way it should work. If you want our help, and we're going to work collaboratively, well, then we're going to work collaboratively. It's not going to be one size.

Mike Hydeck: Is there a legal trigger that could be in place to say, look, if you're asking for X amount, you need to show us your books. It seems like it's, you don't have to show your books until you're under, like West Haven was, under state advisory.

Len Fasano: Correct. We have put in years past, I can't talk recently, but in years past, we put in a trigger. If you get more than 40% then you have to do your books. Actually the bill's still on the law. You have to do your books, if you're getting state aid, in a certain way. Our form. So that we know. We know exactly what's going on here. When Governor Malloy got in, he said, ignore that law. Don't worry about it. And no one's ever done it. But if we do enforce that, and we do look at it, then I think there is a way, and I think we could look at it. And certain cities need more help than others. For good cause. Bridgeport is, if I ever tell you, you can live in a place that has a beautiful Long Island Sound, a deep harbor, I-95, Route 15, you would say, I can live and work in a place. Bridgeport looks like Bridgeport because it needs more help. It needs guidance. It needs some stability.

Mike Hydeck: We've got to leave it there. I have so many more questions. I hope you'll come back.

Len Fasano: Thank you. Anytime.