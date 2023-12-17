Face the Facts: Securing funds for houses of worship for security upgrades

Mike Hydeck: Welcome back. In recent years, in recent months, in recent days, we've seen protests on college campuses, hate speech at schools, churches and synagogues, mosques and the call for university presidents to step down over their comments in front of Congress. Scenes like this one on the New Haven Green recently during a Palestinian protest. State leaders, though, are not only condemning hateful acts, they are putting money behind it to try to secure the safety in our houses of worship.

Saud Anwar: I hope that one day we come to a point that we do not need these funds, but until that time, we do need these funds. And unfortunately, compared to last year, and this year, we need these funds even more.

Mike Hydeck: So $5 million in grant money being made available for houses of worship so they can have security upgrades. Joining me now Senator Tony Hwang, Republican from Fairfield, one of many supporting this measure of giving them money to try to help with security upgrades. It's sad that we need this to begin with, but how is it funded? Where does the money come from?

Tony Hwang: Well, the governor just announced the bonding release of $5 million that will be administered by the Department of Public Safety through a grant application process that will begin on Monday. This upcoming Monday. It's an extremely competitive grant that's afforded to all the nonprofits, places of worship and nonprofits, for infrastructure improvements to ensure safety.

Mike Hydeck: So security cameras, that kind of thing?

Tony Hwang: Yeah. And bulletproof glasses. But to me, I have mixed feelings about this whole thing. It is the fact that I truly supported the idea that it's necessary to protect our places of worship, but I'm also mixed in the sense and saddened that we have such a current state right now, that our places of worship that we think of as sanctuaries, and a peaceful gathering of reflection, is now potentially a potential of violence and displays of hate. It just kind of turns you. But this grant will ensure that we provide kind of safety measures for many of our houses of worship that are already implementing this, this will offset the costs that allows them to do other important things.

Mike Hydeck: And this isn't the first time this happened. There was a grant, the bonding commission did another one. Recently in the news, we've seen with the war in Gaza, we've seen members of the Palestinian community, members of the Jewish community feel unsafe, even here in Connecticut, because of rhetoric on college campuses. We've talked to kids who feel unsafe because they wear a hijab on campus. But it's not only those two religious groups that can apply, right? It can be any religious group or nonprofit that can apply for the grant.

Tony Hwang: Any houses of worship can apply. But obviously, the polarization that you've seen as a result of October 7 and the attack of Israel has kind of inflamed so much of the emotion. But nevertheless, I think this applies to all the groups. And I think it's a powerful place in regards to the house of worship that we can reflect and maybe talk through this process instead of inflaming to be such a place of hate, and potential violence. It really is somewhat sad about the state of affairs of this this country and how we are interacting with our neighbors.

Mike Hydeck: So I'm church A or synagogue A or mosque A and I want to apply. How do I do it? Do I go to a website? Who decides if I get the money or not? How does all that go?

Tony Hwang: There is an application process that you submit. It's through DMHAS. I'm more than happy to provide all of that access point on our website, senatorhwang.com, and we'll get you the links to it. And make no mistake about it, it's going to be a very competitive bid. The last round of money that was potentially two-and-a -half, three years ago, went very quickly and there was over 200 applicants and only 100 were able to get the grant. And I hate to say the fact that three years later, the need's even greater. So please be prepared. Make that grant application, make your houses of worship, a place of haven and safety.

Mike Hydeck: It really is heart rendering that this is even needed. Does it come out of the congregation, whichever one it be, out of their pocket sometimes to try to finance some of these security upgrades? I remember, I mean years ago now, synagogues were concerned about shootings in their local houses of worship. They were putting extra locks on the doors, paying for security. That can't do well for the financial viability. So this money's got to help.

Tony Hwang: Absolutely. You know, it was in 2018, when the Tree of Life tragedy occurred in Pittsburgh, which kind of raised the awareness and many of our synagogue leaders were proactive and taking measures. But it costs money. Having security, changes in entry and access points cost a lot of money. The congregations have bear lot of that financial brunt. This is a way for us to say, we can allow some supplement to help you plan for the precaution and create a haven again so that our houses worship, and I think it's important in these very difficult times, our churches and our faith leaders have been remarkable in providing comfort. Let's make sure that when people go to that haven, that they're safe and protected.

Mike Hydeck: And you heard earlier, Senator Saud Anwar say, 'look, I hope we don't need this money.' Do you foresee this money being appropriated again in the future next year in the bond commission or the year after? What's your take on that?

Tony Hwang: Well, I think we have to make a commitment of a constant funding to this. Because unfortunately, as we saw in the first round of the $5 million, there were over 100 plus applicants that did not get it. I presume and I believe that this will be oversubscribed as well. So my encouragement and the haste in making this notice to people is there may be many, many other houses of worship that don't know this is available, and they could plan accordingly and not have the financial burden to do what's necessary to protect their parishioners and members. And I think it's important that we include all faith groups, because obviously the antisemitic numbers are stunning and staggering. But in reverse, the Muslim community, the Asian Pacific community and any of the various communities that practices faith, that is a protected right, should be should have that sense of comfort. So it should be for every group but obviously the staggering antisemitic numbers are stunning.

Mike Hydeck: Front of mind. We have to leave it there. Senator Hwang, good to see you. We appreciate your time.