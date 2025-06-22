Face the Facts: Sen. Anwar explains returning to US from Middle East amid air strikes

Sen. Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), shares his experience trying to get out of Iraq once Israel began firing rockets at Iran. He also tells Mike Hydeck why he believes Governor Lamont should not run for a third term, and weighs in on the role of private equity in health care.

Mike Hydeck: He says having big financial firms owning hospitals in our state has proven to be a disaster. He's called on Governor Lamont to step aside and let someone else run on the Democratic ticket for governor. Some bold statements from Senator Saud Anwar, the Democrat from South Windsor. Good to see you. Welcome back to Face the Facts. You are chair also of the Public Health Committee, which we want to get your thoughts on health care in just a minute. First though you were amazingly in Iraq recently, all when Israeli rockets started taking out oil refineries and nuclear sites in neighboring Iran. First, why were you there, and what was it like getting home?

Saud Anwar: Sure, so, Mike, I actually travel. Whenever I do, when I have an opportunity to travel, I try to learn. Either I visit family, but this is, I do not have any family in Iraq, so it was only to learn about the country. Things had settled down. They've been rebuilding their country. So I wanted to go and see and experience what had happened, but also realize that some of our policies had led to death of about 1.5 million citizens. So I felt obligated to try and interact with the people, understand what had happened and humanize the individuals and get some stories. Also learn about the abuses that Saddam's party and Saddam himself had done on the lives of people there, the citizens, the civilians. So it was just a learning. But there's this enormous amount of history in that land. It's a cradle of civilization. There's so much spiritual history in that part as well. So it was all a learning experience.

Mike Hydeck: And then rockets start to fly. Were you scared? Did you see anything? Or was it really just about getting out of the region?

Saud Anwar: It's funny. What happened was I actually had to go from Najaf to Baghdad. Sorry, Najaf to Kuwait. I was trying to escape and then get out from that area. On the side of the road, there was these fires. And then every time, especially the first time I saw fire, said, Well, that's a missile that has just fallen down.

Mike Hydeck: Scary, right?

Saud Anwar: Yeah. But it turns out these are like fire pits from the oil. So then it's okay.

Mike Hydeck: Part of your learning experience. So before you left, we want to get into some other topics. Now, before you left, you wrote an opinion piece saying that you believe Governor Lamont should step aside and let somebody else run on the Democratic ticket for governor in the next election. Why did you say that? And what are you thinking?

Saud Anwar: Sure. Well, 2019, Governor Lamont was one of the best things that happened to our state. Family Medical Leave Act and people needed that. The minimum wage needed to be increased. The fiscal house of our state needed to get in order. We have performed all of the things, and he's done a phenomenal job. I've been at his side with all of my colleagues as well. Times have changed. The people in the State of Connecticut are under assault from the Trump administration. This is the time for a leader to stand up and make sure that we fight for the working people. And then this is the time with four out of 10 people in the state of Connecticut are truly struggling. And in this last session, it was very clear that Governor Lamont is not connected with the working people. If you look at all the policies that were proposed and we have worked on, he's not been getting that. He does not understand that it is a very critical time that we have to stand up when the federal government is standing down.

Mike Hydeck: So he has argued that he passed a big tax cut in one of the, not this budget, but the previous budget. More money is going towards working families, more money towards education, both K through 12 and daycare. How do you respond to that?

Saud Anwar: Well, that was last year. What's happening with the federal government right now is the federal government has changed everything. This is a disaster from the federal government, which is going to impact everybody. We are already seeing the impact on the lives of the people, and this is the time to step up and try to help the people, whether it's coming housing, the homelessness is getting worse. We need a housing comprehensive plan. We do not need Band Aid anymore. We are a very well off state. We need to have control of the private equity is out of control in our state for health care, we need to protect ourselves from it. We need to make sure the working people are protected. So when I want to fight the battles with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, I don't want to fight with my governor for the most basic things, like the children's lunch, the seniors' dinners, seniors' food. Those are not the fights I want to have with my governor.

Mike Hydeck: So does this mean you're running for governor?

Saud Anwar: No.

Mike Hydeck: It doesn't?

Saud Anwar: No. I just want a Democrat with the democratic values to run for the governor.

Mike Hydeck: So let's go back to private equity. Should they be able to own at least a portion of local hospitals in Connecticut? The Prospect Holdings hospital, where three hospitals filed for bankruptcy, that's something you're particularly upset about. You said that before. Should they have any role, or should they be wiped out, as far as hospital funding is concerned?

Saud Anwar: In the last two years in these conversations, there is a role for them, but not in the driving seat. They should be in the passenger seat. They cannot have any role in how patients are going to be managed. Now, the hospitals would be divided into two broad categories. One is the main campus, but there are these joint ventures. For the main campus, the private equity should have no role. But for the joint ventures, they can have a role, as long as they are not going to determine how the patients are being treated and which patients come in, which do not, because we want open access for all of our citizens who need health care to get their health care, not based on their ability to pay.

Mike Hydeck: So do you believe then the state would have to take a bigger role? Because if you're asking for private equity to put money into a deal, they're going to want to have some say, but they're not going to give you all the money to get struggling hospitals financially viable again. So that means the state would have to step in with more money. Or am I jumping to conclusions there?

Saud Anwar: Well, if we do the business right, because right now, many of these hospitals that have gone through challenges, it is not because of the state's fault. It is primarily because the private equity was stealing the money. And if you have an equity, a private equity that comes in who does not have the ability to steal the money…

Mike Hydeck: When you say, steal the money, does that mean…

Saud Anwar: Well, they use these financial tools like sell the property and then lease it back and use all of this money to real estate investment trusts that they did. So they use these techniques to be able to, I use the word steal, the money from the people, and take away the health care value. So if we are able to stop all of that, these are very viable institutions.

Mike Hydeck: So moving forward legislation to address that, you're hoping?

Saud Anwar: Yes.

Mike Hydeck: Senator, we got to leave it right there. Love to have you back for more conversation. We appreciate your time.

Saud Anwar: Thank you.