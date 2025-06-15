Face the Facts: State senator talks about affordable housing, hospital ownership

As the dust settles on this two-year budget, there are still some loose ends, like a large housing bill, what to do with struggling hospitals and more.

Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton) is a ranking member on the Appropriations and Public Health committees, and a member of the Education Committee.

Mike Hydeck: Senator, welcome back. First up. What's your take on the very large housing reform bill. Studies show we need 100,000 units or so. This is a problem that's been going on for years. Does this bill address it?

Heather Somers: I think this bill takes local control and throws it out the window. I think that even the governor is hesitant in signing this bill. 5002 is the bill number. You can look it up online, and it had bipartisan opposition to it. It did not sail through the Senate or the House, and there's some significant issues within the the writing of the bill. You know, it may be well-intentioned, but the results could be drastic for communities. I mean, you could have town greens that have been taken over by people that are without housing. You can't move them from the space. There is language in there that's very creative concerning hostile architecture. That's a new phrase that I have never heard before. You know, it has to do with park benches, and if there's a bar that's going down the middle of the park bench, so you can't sleep on the bench. You know, we don't want vagrant sleeping in our parks. That would now be considered a hostile architecture. There's also some other things in there, concerning mobile showers. So we're going to have taxpayer dollars paying for something on wheels that will travel from spot to spot where we have homeless encampments, which will give everybody a shower. Now, I want to do whatever we can for those that are suffering from homelessness, that have chosen to be homeless, or that are in a situation where their socioeconomic situation puts them in a homeless position. That is not OK, and there's things that we can do, but this bill goes really, really far in taking over local control. There's many of us that choose to live in our environments, our towns, because of, you know, the ambiance or what we're looking for within those towns, whether it's, you know, the parks, the open space, etc. And this bill really throws that out the window. For example, there's no parking space requirements. Now, that may not sound like a big deal, but for somebody like myself who represents Mystic, Connecticut, where we already have a huge parking issue, imagine a three-story or four-story building in downtown Mystic, near a transit station and with no parking whatsoever. That just doesn't work.

Mike Hydeck: Can this be saved?

Heather Somers: I know that the governor's office has been flooded with requests to veto this bill. It needs a lot more work. And I think one of the most troubling parts about this bill is when it was brought out in the Senate, the proponent of the bill couldn't answer any questions. The answers to the questions were, I don't know, I can't say, I can't find my papers, I can't answer that question. If you're the proponent of the bill, if you're the chair of Housing, you've got to know that bill inside and out to bring it out. And that just wasn't the case. And that gives many of us great cost pause on this bill.

Mike Hydeck: I want to move on to the next topic, because we could go on this one forever. This is a long bill and a topic, but I want to get to more topics. Another concern this session that hospitals are struggling, and what to do about them financially. Hospitals in rural areas in Connecticut have shut down their labor and delivery units. Private equity firm Prospect Medical Holdings out of California owns three hospitals, they just filed for bankruptcy. Other hospitals are actually outsourcing some of their duties to other firms. What's the solution here? How do we start to tackle this?

Heather Somers: Well, Prospect was a unique situation. That was hospitals that were 100% private equity-owned. That is a very bad actor in the hospital world. Basically, this private equity firm comes in, owns the hospital, pulls all the profits out, does not reinvest. And we absolutely need to do something about private equity here in the state of Connecticut. The two private equity bills were polar opposites. We did not get that across the finish line. The governor wanted to go in one way. The Public Health Committee wanted to go in another. That's something that will be on the table for next time. As far as the hospitals and the financial crisis, or the real squeeze that they're feeling, one of the first things that we could do is to file what is called a 115 waiver with the federal government where we can work with the Hospital Association to leverage federal dollars much better than we have here in the state of Connecticut, returning close to $2 billion in Medicaid funding that can help offset some of the losses that these hospitals are experiencing. We need to be smart about how we approach that. The window for that opportunity is closing. This is something that I will continue to push for on a, you know, a very strong basis here so that we'll have an opportunity and we can't lose it here in the state of Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: Part of that effort could be at odds, considering the federal budget that's coming down the pike. Last question, if federal cuts do happen to education, if they do happen to Medicaid, how does Connecticut need to respond? Do we go into the rainy day fund? Are there other options? What do you think moving forward if that happens?

Heather Somers: Well, I don't like to play in what-ifs. I think that we've seen some of the big announcements that have come out that Medicaid funding is going to be cut, and then it doesn't happen. Nobody in Washington actually wants to vote for that and go home and say, 'Hey, by the way, I cut your Medicaid.' So I have very strong positive feelings that that will not happen. On the education side, I have not heard necessarily education cuts. I have heard that the federal government wants to revamp the way the federal Department of Education operates, putting more money back to the states, more money in the state's hand, getting rid of that middle man on the federal level that takes up an awful lot of the funding that our tax dollars across the country go for, and have more of the funding go to the state. That being said, the states are going to have to comply with the federal rules to be able to absorb and to be able to capture that money. You know, I think it's something that makes sense from a state perspective, to not go against what the feds have done, whether we agree with it or not. If we want to make sure that we capture that funding, we have to balance whether that funding, putting that funding at risk, is worth being a stalwart and what it is here in the state of Connecticut that we choose to do.