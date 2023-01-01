Face the Facts: the Impact of Sikorsky Losing the Army Contract

Chris DiPentima, President & CEO of the CBIA, joins Face the Facts to talk about the potential impact of Sikorsky losing the Army contract for the next generation of attack helicopters and whether the company’s appeal has any precedent.

Mike Hydeck: One of Connecticut's biggest employers is not going down without a fight. We learned this week after the U.S. government chose another company, Bell Helicopter in Texas, to build a next generation of attack helicopters, Sikorsky's parent company Lockheed Martin is challenging that decision saying the proposals were not consistently evaluated. The final decision not only affects the workers at the Stratford base defense contractor, but also dozens of smaller companies that contribute to the supply chain there in this billion dollar contract. Joining us now is Chris DiPentima, he's the President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. Mr. DiPentima, welcome back to Face the Facts.

Chris DiPentima: Great to be with you, Mike.

Mike Hydeck: So in the initial decision, it kind of sent shockwaves throughout the state of Connecticut. Were manufacturers surprised that Sikorsky lost that contract? We've been building attack helicopters since the 1970s.

Chris DiPentima: Oh, yeah, the manufacturers were certainly surprised. I think the entire state of Connecticut was surprised. The congressional delegation, the governor, obviously the folks in Sikorsky and all 240 plus of the suppliers in the Sikorsky supply chain were very shocked by the news having been the supplier, the incumbent for 50 years of the Blackhawk and really making an incredible piece of hardware for the Army. I think folks thought that Sikorsky were the odds on favorite to win the new version of the Blackhawk helicopter. When news came out that Bell had won it with really a completely different design, a tilt rotor helicopter that's very different than the current Blackhawk and the defined exits Sikorsky had offered, it really sent shockwaves throughout Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: And that's when they said that they weren't evaluated consistently it seems. So with so much of our economy based, and you know this, on defense here in Connecticut and so many other defense contracts in the works, submarines, other helicopters. Do you think this news though, regarding Sikorsky, if it ends up being final that Bell gets it, would it lead to job cuts at the subcontractors?

Chris DiPentima: I think it will mean some reductions. We still have the Blackhawk program for several years. The new helicopter program wouldn't come on online until 2027-2028. And that would be the early phases of that program. So we still have several more years of the Blackhawk helicopter and current reproduction and then some type of wind down rate, but there would eventually be reduction. You've got 8,500 employees at Sikorsky in their locations in Connecticut: Stratford, Bridgeport, Trumbull and Shelton, and the Blackhawk helicopter currently makes up the majority of what we're doing at those locations. There is the heavy lift helicopter but the ratio if you will, about three to four Blackhawk helicopters for every CH 53K, which is also known as the King Stallion. And it's similar numbers in supply chain. Of course, you have about 240 suppliers in Connecticut, about 40 of those folks are on the the newer helicopters, the CH 53K, the other version. So you're talking big numbers on the Blackhawk program and I would be hard to fathom that you wouldn't see some type of reduction in the supply chain unless they can pivot and obviously make parts for either another Sikorsky helicopter, and there's some other helicopter designs in the works, not at the level of the Blackhawk, or obviously do some work for either Pratt and Whitney on the airplane side or Electric Boat on the on the submarine side of the house.

Mike Hydeck: So for people who don't have an idea of what these some of these subcontractors do, are these machine shops? Are these electrical engineering facilities? Like what goes into building a helicopter like that, and what kind of small business would be affected?

Chris DiPentima: Everything and anything, Mike. You know, the suppliers, you've got your machinists and your fabricators, which are making the components that most of us see on the helicopter itself. But you've got electricians, you also have indirect suppliers in the supply chain. You've got people who are doing professional services like accounting and law firms, engineers, construction folks, because it's always moving around with the facilities and additional facilities being put in. Sikorsky's also a big investor of capital equipment, new machines and tools going into their facility, which relies on supply chain in Connecticut to install those pieces of equipment. And the other thing to keep in mind which many folks don't realize is, our manufacturing supply chain in Connecticut has a tremendous ripple effect to non-manufacturing industry sectors. For every one manufacturing job in Connecticut, we support about five other indirect jobs in other sectors. Manufacturers have a tendency to buy local, spend local. So those people are supporting the local restaurants. They're supporting their local professional services, their dry cleaners on Main Street, and those jobs then have a ripple effect where they become in jeopardy as well as the manufacturing jobs start to reduce. So it's a tremendous impact on Connecticut can't be understated. And obviously we're all very hopeful that Sikorsky's very successful in the appeal here. We all support Sikorsky in the appeal process, because it seems like they clearly have the product that the army wanted. They've been doing it for 50 years and have the know how Now it's just a matter of why they didn't win this contract and can they reverse it?

Mike Hydeck: I got about 20 seconds. What do you think about the appeal? Have you seen an appeal like this before? Does it have a chance of succeeding?

Chris DiPentima: Yeah, we have. Sikorsky lost the presidential helicopter several years back. Folks may recall that. And they were successful in that appeal and retaining the presidential helicopter. It's a much smaller volume than Blackhawk. But appeals have been overturned. It's not a huge odds, but obviously here I think Sikorsky has great case.

Mike Hydeck: Chris DiPentima, we have to leave it there. Thanks so much for your time. President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. Again, thanks for joining us on Face the Facts.