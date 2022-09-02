Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police

A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said.

Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.

While meeting with the seller, the person said four men, each armed with a handgun, tried to rob them. The person was able to get away and flagged down a police officer that was in the area.

Responding officers weren't able to immediately locate the men.

Authorities are warning people to be mindful when meeting with buyers or sellers and to never meet in a private area.

"Do not go to their home and do not let them into your home. If you absolutely need something delivered or picked up, like a piece of furniture, do so with friends or family so you are not alone. If you must be alone, let others know where you will be and at what time. Only meet during daylight hours, in high traffic or public places like town building lots, police stations, etc.," police said in a statement.

Officials are actively investigating this incident.