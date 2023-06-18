Fairfield family celebrates Father's Day with new baby

One Fairfield family is celebrating Father's Day with a brand new addition to their family.
Angela and Gary Espinoza welcomed baby Amelia Agnes to the world at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
"Filled with immense gratitude on this Father's Day for the blessing of becoming a father for the third time," Gary said.
Amelia was born weighing seven pounds at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
