Fairfield

Fairfield family celebrates Father's Day with new baby

Hartford HealthCare

One Fairfield family is celebrating Father's Day with a brand new addition to their family.

Angela and Gary Espinoza welcomed baby Amelia Agnes to the world at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"Filled with immense gratitude on this Father's Day for the blessing of becoming a father for the third time," Gary said.

Amelia was born weighing seven pounds at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fairfieldfather's day
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us