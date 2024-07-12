Fairfield police ask for help to find missing teen

Fairfield police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jomana Ali was reported missing on July 2 from the Elm Street area of Fairfield. Police said she left home around 5:45 p.m. that day.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Jomana told her family that she was going for a walk, but never returned home.

Police said Jomana turned off location services on her phone and has not been active on social media.

Surveillance footage from the Fairfield Interstate 195 South rest area on July 2 showed her wearing black leggings, Converse sneakers with white soles, and a blue T-shirt with white lettering.

Police said several witnesses who were there said Jomana had approached them, said she wanted to run away from home and was looking for transportation to an unknown location.

Video footage also showed her willingly get into a black Saturn Ion with Massachusetts license plates, police said, which was later found in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 5.

The driver said they drove Jomana south on Interstate 95 and dropped her off at a gas station on North Black Horse Pike in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

Jomana’s cell phone connected to multiple cell tower locations on July 3, in New York and New Jersey for a brief time before being turned off and the phone was located in the bed of a pickup while parked in the rest area in Fairfield on July 2.

Police said they were in contact with the driver who found the phone in their truck.

Fairfield detectives traveled to Bellmawr, New Jersey and found surveillance footage of Jomana walking alone in that area.

Her last known location was in the area of Ace Auto Repair at 132 N Black Horse Pike, Bellmawr, New Jersey just after midnight on July 3.

Jomana has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds.

She is believed to be in the area of Bellmawr, New Jersey or the surrounding Philadelphia area.

Police said they have no reason to believe that any crime was committed in the Town of Fairfield or the immediate surrounding area, but they are asking for the public's help to find Jomana and get her home safely.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also said her mom said this is out of character for Jomana and that she has never gone missing before, raising serious concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information on Jomana's whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800 or 911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a poster of Jomana’s case is being displayed on gas pumps throughout multiple states and she is featured on Ring’s Neighbors app in designated locations to provide real-time assistance in locating the teen.