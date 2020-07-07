Fairfield Police Have Identified a Suspect in Fatal July 4th Hit-And-Run

Fairfield police say they've identified the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and fleeing the scene on Saturday.

The victim, 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, was visiting family in the area when she was hit by a pickup on Redding Road Saturday night. She died of her injuries.

Police initially said they were looking for a Jeep Wrangler, but investigators said surveillance showed the suspect vehicle was actually a white Dodge Ram pickup.

On Tuesday police announced that they'd identified the vehicle and the driver and will request an arrest warrant. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

FATAL HIT & RUN, SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: Ped struck/killed on 7/4/20 btwn 7:30-7:45 PM in area of 2000 Redding Rd. Fleeing was Green Jeep Wrangler w/ top off & doors on w/ large American Flag flying from rear. Call @FPDCT with any info. More info at https://t.co/s28EZNmY8F pic.twitter.com/7Hx0kX1VZ2 — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) July 5, 2020

More details are expected Wednesday.