Fairfield Police Investigating Suspicious Package; School Nearby in Secure Protocol

Fairfield police are investigating a suspicious package and it is impacting two schools.

Fairfield police said they are conducting an investigation of a suspicious package in the area of Beaconview Drive and Pine Tree Lane.

As a precaution, McKinley School is following secure school protocol and Warde High School has been notified to avoid the area after dismissal.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said there is no threat to the school community, but there is a police presence in the area as a result of the nearby investigation.