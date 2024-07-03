Fairfield police issue warning after finding skimming device on gas station ATM

Fairfield police are issuing a warning after a skimming device was reportedly found on an ATM in town.

Police said the skimming device was found on the ATM at the Mobil Gas Station on Stratfield Road on Monday.

An ATM repair person found the device.

It's unclear when the device was put there.

Anyone who used the ATM should review bank statements to check for any unauthorized withdrawals.

If you notice suspicious activity in your bank account, you should contact the bank for a replacement card.