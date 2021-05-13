Fairfield Teen Arrested After Being Accused of Racist Social Media Post: Police

A teenager who attends school in Fairfield was arrested after an alleged racist post circulated on social media, according to police.

Officials said a 16-year-old boy allegedly posted a photo on Snapchat which included a racial slur directed towards a Black male classmate, who was also in the photo.

Fairfield Warde High School administrators and police are investigating the incident and the teen was arrested on charges including ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, officials said.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Cummings said the school district is committed to listening and fully investigating allegations of racist behavior.

"We take these incidents very seriously and those involved are being held accountable in according with Board policy regarding school discipline," Cummings said in a statement.

The student's parents have been notified of the incident, police said.

"As we continue our equity work as a district, we recognize that this is a journey, not a destination. There will be missteps along the way, and while we are extremely disturbed by these incidents, they provide learning that can and will inform our work," Cummings said.

The school district said support is available for anyone impacted by these actions.