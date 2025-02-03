Fake skull with antisemitic message scrawled on it found in New Haven: police

Police are investigating after a plastic skull with an antisemitic message written on it was found on a street in New Haven Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Olive Street and Greene Street after someone reported the skull. They found what appeared to be a Halloween-type skull with the message written on it near a sidewalk.

There is no indication that any specific person or home was targeted, police said.

Officers went through the neighborhood to see if there were any home that may have surviellance cameras, but did not have any luck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call New Haven detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).