Fall activities in full swing at Bishop's Orchards in Guilford

Fall festivities have officially returned at orchards and farms across the state.

At Bishop’s Orchards, the owner, Sarah Bishop DellaVentura decided to make some changes to the farm’s layout.

“The nicest change is that it's more spread out, it's one location but all the activities are walkable but spread out so that everyone can enjoy it,” Bishop DellaVentura said.

At Bishop’s Orchards, people can pick apples, pears and peaches, enjoy the corn maze and pumpkin patch along with other activities geared towards kids.

She said the changes were made to make the most of their space.

“Try to make it more customer friendly, family friendly, for people to come out and just be able to enjoy a day out on the farm,” Bishop DellaVentura said.

Another change visitors will notice are the products for sale in the red barn.

“Our own apple cider, our maple kettle corn, our apple cider donuts, those are all located here as well," Jeannine Lewis said.

Lewis is a daycare owner in New Haven who has been taking the children she takes care of to Bishop’s Orchards for decades.

“We come out every year for all the different pickings, blueberries, and we’re definitely here for all the activities and events that they have today," she said.

As a frequent visitor, she was glad to see some upgrades being made.

“I actually really love it, everything's together now, so you can do more, you don’t have to go to different places, it's not spread out, having the corn maze and the pumpkins, you can hit all the different events at one time.”

This year, visitors will also get to enjoy a brontosaurus-shaped corn maze, as a result of a partnership between Bishop’s Orchards and the Yale Peabody Museum.

On Sept. 14, Yale Peabody Museum will be at Bishop’s Orchards with fossils and dinosaur bones to do activities with kids as part of “Dino Day.”