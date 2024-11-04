Fallen assistant fire chief from Newtown to be laid to rest Monday

The community is remembering a fallen firefighter from Newtown.

On Monday, loved ones will say goodbye to Assistant Fire Chief of Bostford Fire Rescue Peter "Pete" Blomberg. The 72-year-old was struck and killed by a pickup truck last week while on his way to a Fire Commissioners meeting. Officials are considering this a line-of-duty death.

Those who knew and loved him say Blomberg was a great storyteller, a lover of rock music and a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He was a well-respected firefighter, committed to his department and helping others.

"He never said no when there was a call for help whether it came in the line of duty or from someone he learned who just needed a helping hand," said Bill McCallister, former Assistant Chief of Botsford Fire Rescue.

Blomberg started his fire career more than 50 years ago at Hawleyville Fire Company in Newtown. Then he worked with the United Fire Company of Botsford, now known as the Botsford Fire Rescue, where he rose through the ranks to become the assistant fire chief.

He was also a certified state fire instructor, a certified station evaluator and held a maintenance position in the Newtown Public School System until his retirement six weeks ago.

He responded to two calls on the day of his death and will always be remembered as a dedicated firefighter.

"Up until very recently, Pete was among the first responders at fire scenes to strap on an air pack and head into burning buildings. He had a spectacular record of responding to nearly all the calls for service Botsford rescue received," McCallister said.

A longtime friend and neighbor said when his father had a heart attack, Blomberg was the first to answer the call. The friend still remembers the way Blomberg comforted him and his family.

"It was Peter who turned the corner and told my mother and sister there was nothing that they could do. Nothing more. My father was gone," said Buddy Holland. "Just the way he presented that to my sister and my mother, you know, we'll never forget."

If you're driving in Newtown on Monday morning, expect delays as the community says their goodbyes.

Blomberg will be brought from Honan Funeral Home to St. Rose of Lima Church before the funeral service begins at 10:30 a.m. Anyone in the area should expect traffic on Church Hill Road.

After the ceremony, there will be a procession from the church to St. Rose Cemetery in Sandy Hook for the burial.